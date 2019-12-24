Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $477.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.75. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 239,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 34.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 51.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

