W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.97.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1,442.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

