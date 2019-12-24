DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRRX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 target price on DURECT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.53.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.97 on Friday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $463.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.75.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DURECT by 319.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 127,028 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

