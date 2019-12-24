Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.46%.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 182,045 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 391,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

