Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

