Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens raised Builders FirstSource from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

