Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens raised Builders FirstSource from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.
In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
