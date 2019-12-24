Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of CRESY opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.00.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 61.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the second quarter worth $171,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

