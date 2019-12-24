Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACHN. Svb Leerink downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

ACHN stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $6.46.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

In other Achillion Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $850,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,785.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

