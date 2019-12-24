National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NKSH. BidaskClub upgraded National Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded National Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NKSH stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.53.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 32.46%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 164.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

