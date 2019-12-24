CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The company has a market cap of $399.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.64. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 64.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

