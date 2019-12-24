Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Twitter from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Aegis downgraded shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.99.

Twitter stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 8,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $350,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $185,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,646. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Twitter by 74,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

