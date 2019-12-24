Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,185,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,103,000 after acquiring an additional 284,803 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 47,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

