Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Insider Thomas F. Lydon, Jr. Purchases 2,463 Shares of Stock

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) insider Thomas F. Lydon, Jr. purchased 2,463 shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $19,925.67.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.01%.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Company Profile
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.
