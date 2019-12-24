Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Insider Thomas F. Lydon, Jr. Purchases 2,463 Shares of Stock

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) insider Thomas F. Lydon, Jr. purchased 2,463 shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $19,925.67.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 31.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 230.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

