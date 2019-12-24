Phillip Goldstein Purchases 2,611 Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Phillip Goldstein bought 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Goldstein purchased 40,000 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $326,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Goldstein purchased 28,209 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $228,492.90.
  • On Friday, November 29th, Phillip Goldstein purchased 1,791 shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,542.92.

NYSE SWZ opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 32,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,399 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 195,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 52,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About Swiss Helvetia Fund

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

