Insider Selling: Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) EVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) EVP William Woolworth III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $17,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $46,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 18.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 18.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

