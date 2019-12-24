Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) Director Hugh Mclellan Balkam Buys 79,000 Shares of Stock

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) Director Hugh Mclellan Balkam bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$11,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$459,000.

Hugh Mclellan Balkam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Hugh Mclellan Balkam sold 716,000 shares of Eskay Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$64,440.00.

CVE:ESK opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. Eskay Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

