Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 443 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $16,359.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $107,212.50.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $109,356.75.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 15,701 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $628,040.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,032 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $129,064.32.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $377,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Natera by 10.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natera by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

