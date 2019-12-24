Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 443 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $16,359.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $107,212.50.
  • On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $109,356.75.
  • On Monday, October 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 15,701 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $628,040.00.
  • On Monday, September 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,032 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $129,064.32.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $377,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Natera by 10.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natera by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Insider Thomas F. Lydon, Jr. Purchases 2,463 Shares of Stock
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Insider Thomas F. Lydon, Jr. Purchases 2,463 Shares of Stock
Phillip Goldstein Purchases 2,611 Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Stock
Phillip Goldstein Purchases 2,611 Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Stock
Insider Selling: Malvern Bancorp Inc EVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Malvern Bancorp Inc EVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock
Eskay Mining Corp. Director Hugh Mclellan Balkam Buys 79,000 Shares of Stock
Eskay Mining Corp. Director Hugh Mclellan Balkam Buys 79,000 Shares of Stock
Natera Inc CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 443 Shares of Stock
Natera Inc CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 443 Shares of Stock
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Bancshares
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Bancshares


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report