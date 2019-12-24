Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Bancshares (FBMS)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/19/2019 – First Bancshares had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

12/13/2019 – First Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – First Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.34. First Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $35.26.

Get First Bancshares Inc alerts:

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. On average, analysts predict that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Bancshares by 206.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 57.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.