David Rae Sells 2,652 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total transaction of C$15,142.92.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$5.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.44 and a 52-week high of C$6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$125.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.19.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.