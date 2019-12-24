David Rae Sells 2,652 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer David Rae sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.71, for a total transaction of C$15,142.92.
Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$5.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55. Dundee Precious Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.44 and a 52-week high of C$6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$125.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.
Read More: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.