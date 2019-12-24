Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 558 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $20,606.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,519 shares in the company, valued at $573,116.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natera by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Natera by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

