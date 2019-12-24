Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 558 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $20,606.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,519 shares in the company, valued at $573,116.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natera by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Natera by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Insider Thomas F. Lydon, Jr. Purchases 2,463 Shares of Stock
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Insider Thomas F. Lydon, Jr. Purchases 2,463 Shares of Stock
Phillip Goldstein Purchases 2,611 Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Stock
Phillip Goldstein Purchases 2,611 Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Stock
Insider Selling: Malvern Bancorp Inc EVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Malvern Bancorp Inc EVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock
Eskay Mining Corp. Director Hugh Mclellan Balkam Buys 79,000 Shares of Stock
Eskay Mining Corp. Director Hugh Mclellan Balkam Buys 79,000 Shares of Stock
Natera Inc CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 443 Shares of Stock
Natera Inc CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 443 Shares of Stock
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Bancshares
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Bancshares


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report