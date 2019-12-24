AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY) Senior Officer Paul Sandor Bozoki Sells 27,000 Shares

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY) Senior Officer Paul Sandor Bozoki sold 27,000 shares of AnalytixInsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$13,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$36,750.

Paul Sandor Bozoki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AnalytixInsight alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Paul Sandor Bozoki sold 3,000 shares of AnalytixInsight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$1,440.00.

Shares of ALY opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65. AnalytixInsight Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$0.53.

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.