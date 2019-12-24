Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.46.

NYSE:OSK opened at $95.39 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $56.47 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 34,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total transaction of $3,000,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,758.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $1,678,682.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,119,468.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 237,263 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 114,080 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

