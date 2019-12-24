Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Raised to $96.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Nevro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Swann set a $98.00 price objective on Nevro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Nevro stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 0.30. Nevro has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $117.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $1,324,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,322 shares of company stock worth $3,538,891. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,588,000 after buying an additional 1,470,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,140,000 after buying an additional 102,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,583,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,491,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 11.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,067,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,029,000 after buying an additional 216,680 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 316.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,970,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,778,000 after buying an additional 1,497,455 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

