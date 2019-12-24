Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Buckingham Research

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its target price cut by Buckingham Research from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QUAD. TheStreet lowered Quad/Graphics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quad/Graphics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

In other Quad/Graphics news, CFO David J. Honan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly A. Vanderboom acquired 18,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $77,171.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,823 shares in the company, valued at $400,153.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,350 shares of company stock worth $195,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth $117,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Quad/Graphics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

