Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Nike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.37.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average is $88.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,862,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.