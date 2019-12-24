Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PNM Resources have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. The company continues to invest in its utility assets to provide reliable services to customers. It plans to invest $3.9 billion between 2019 and 2023 to strengthen operations. It also expects rate-based compound annual growth of 9.6% for the same period. The company is focused on developing cost-effective power generation units to provide reliable and affordable power, while transitioning to a coal-free generating portfolio by 2031. It is also focused on meeting New Mexico’s increasing renewable energy needs through reliable and clean power. However, delay in recovering invested capital within time is concerning for the company. Risk of operating in nuclear plants as well as stringent environmental policies and regulations related to climate change are headwinds.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.15. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 78,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 214,687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

