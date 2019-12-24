ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) & CENT PUERTO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CEPU) Financial Analysis

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.41 billion 4.07 $633.21 million N/A N/A CENT PUERTO S A/S $506.42 million 1.54 $621.95 million $4.07 1.26

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has higher revenue and earnings than CENT PUERTO S A/S.

Volatility & Risk

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and CENT PUERTO S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 1 1 0 0 1.50 CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

CENT PUERTO S A/S has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.91%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Profitability

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 25.87% 35.26% 10.62% CENT PUERTO S A/S 3.88% 3.06% 1.65%

Summary

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S beats CENT PUERTO S A/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

