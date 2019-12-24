Head-To-Head Contrast: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) versus Lamar Advertising (NYSE:LAMR)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 27.11% 10.07% 4.47% Lamar Advertising 21.23% 32.10% 6.61%

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Lamar Advertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $578.11 million 5.64 $72.30 million $2.01 14.47 Lamar Advertising $1.63 billion 5.46 $305.23 million $5.50 16.08

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 2 4 2 0 2.00 Lamar Advertising 0 1 1 0 2.50

Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $28.38, indicating a potential downside of 2.42%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus price target of $83.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.59%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (?Regional Office Properties?). As of March 31, 2019, the Company derived 89% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 11% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPT's core portfolio of 163 office and data center shell properties encompassed 18.2 million square feet and was 93.7% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,100 displays.

