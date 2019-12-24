$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to post sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24 billion. Cenovus Energy posted sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year sales of $15.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $16.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $17.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

NYSE CVE opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 45.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

