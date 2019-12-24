SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Financial Contrast

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of BeyondAirInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SeaSpine and BeyondAirInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 1 0 2 0 2.33 BeyondAirInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

SeaSpine presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.32%. BeyondAirInc . has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.55%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BeyondAirInc . is more favorable than SeaSpine.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and BeyondAirInc .’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $143.44 million 1.54 -$33.52 million ($2.18) -5.31 BeyondAirInc . $7.72 million 7.92 -$6.56 million ($0.84) -5.24

BeyondAirInc . has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondAirInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and BeyondAirInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -26.22% -27.36% -21.90% BeyondAirInc . N/A -153.77% -81.22%

Risk and Volatility

SeaSpine has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

