Zacks: Analysts Expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.36 Million

Analysts expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post sales of $616.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $610.00 million and the highest is $628.09 million. II-VI posted sales of $342.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIVI. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in II-VI by 122.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter valued at $55,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.