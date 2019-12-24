Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post $52.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $51.89 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $48.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $205.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.72 million to $206.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $211.53 million, with estimates ranging from $210.80 million to $212.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PEBO opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

In related news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $35,380.80. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $184,722.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,238,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $5,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.