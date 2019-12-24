Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce sales of $107.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.20 million and the lowest is $88.34 million. Nautilus reported sales of $115.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $318.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $344.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $317.16 million, with estimates ranging from $267.31 million to $374.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 137.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLS opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $11.83.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.