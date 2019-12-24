Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report sales of $116.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.40 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $124.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $471.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.40 million to $478.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $472.40 million, with estimates ranging from $467.90 million to $475.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPBI opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

