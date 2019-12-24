CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce $15.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $22.92 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $11.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $64.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.20 million to $72.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.05 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $64.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. Wedbush cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 73,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

