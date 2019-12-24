$109.70 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $109.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.05 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $130.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $416.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $411.16 million to $426.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $418.64 million, with estimates ranging from $382.87 million to $470.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $12.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

IRWD stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 123,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

