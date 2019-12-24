NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will report $201.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.00 million. NN posted sales of $199.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $850.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $851.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $893.92 million, with estimates ranging from $888.39 million to $897.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNBR. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. NN has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $374.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NN by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NN by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in NN by 40.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

