New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $66.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NEWR. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen set a $80.00 target price on New Relic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NEWR opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -219.52 and a beta of 0.98.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Insiders sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,895,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 44.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 51.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.