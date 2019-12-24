Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

MOG.A stock opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Moog has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $765.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.49 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Moog’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moog will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

