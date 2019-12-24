International Paper (NYSE:IP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

International Paper stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 138.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 83.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

