Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KDP. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.37.

KDP opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $162,300.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 4,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $136,890.00. Insiders acquired 77,500 shares of company stock worth $2,206,215 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

