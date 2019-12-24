Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KDP. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.37.

KDP opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $162,300.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 4,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $136,890.00. Insiders acquired 77,500 shares of company stock worth $2,206,215 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Analyst Recommendations for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

