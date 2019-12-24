Very Critical Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Stock Price

Press coverage about Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Turning Point Brands earned a media sentiment score of -3.65 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $522.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.72. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.55 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on TPB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

