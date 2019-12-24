ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 800 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,041,576.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $7,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Rohit Kapoor sold 6,100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $422,913.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 5,772 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $403,462.80.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,868 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $270,411.88.

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $69.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,565 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $249,371.75.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,726,500.00.

Shares of EXLS opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

