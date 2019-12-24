Insider Buying: Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO) Director Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO) Director Anthony G. Miller acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,303,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,883.63.

CVE YOO opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. Yangaroo Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.

Yangaroo Inc, a technology company, provides business to business (B2B) distribution of media through the Internet in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Digital Media Distribution System, a B2B digital media management solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

