Insider Buying: Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO) Director Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO) Director Anthony G. Miller acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,303,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,883.63.

CVE YOO opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. Yangaroo Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00.

About Yangaroo

Yangaroo Inc, a technology company, provides business to business (B2B) distribution of media through the Internet in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Digital Media Distribution System, a B2B digital media management solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangaroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangaroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ExlService Holdings, Inc. CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 800 Shares
ExlService Holdings, Inc. CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 800 Shares
Insider Buying: Yangaroo Inc Director Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Yangaroo Inc Director Acquires 400,000 Shares of Stock
Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 1,116 Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. Stock
Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 1,116 Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. Stock
Chris Kosel Sells 160 Shares of Lennox International Inc. Stock
Chris Kosel Sells 160 Shares of Lennox International Inc. Stock
Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust Major Shareholder Purchases 41 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust Major Shareholder Purchases 41 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report