Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 1,116 Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Stock

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VBFC opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.