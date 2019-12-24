Chris Kosel Sells 160 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total transaction of $38,430.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE LII opened at $244.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.63 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 37.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lennox International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LII shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

