Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,233.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Christopher Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $822.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zumiez by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at $347,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $3,095,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $540,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

