Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Purchases 41 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $765.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,402.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $708.12 per share, with a total value of $29,032.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 47 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $695.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,667.35.

On Friday, December 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $683.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,354.40.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $675.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.80.

On Monday, December 9th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 40 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $668.94 per share, with a total value of $26,757.60.

On Friday, December 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $667.55 per share, with a total value of $22,029.15.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 37 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $24,050.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $674.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,274.34.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $675.99 per share, for a total transaction of $22,307.67.

On Monday, November 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 33 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $676.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,308.00.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $783.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.36. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $409.00 and a 1-year high of $915.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $676.06 and its 200 day moving average is $686.59.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. White Elm Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Elm Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

