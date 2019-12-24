Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel Sells 2,000 Shares

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David L. Dunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $208,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $52,338.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, David L. Dunkel sold 200 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $8,420.00.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kforce by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

