Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $846,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Klein III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $65,450.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $63,740.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $64,080.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Joseph Klein III sold 812 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $51,074.80.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

